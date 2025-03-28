ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bruce Springsteen, Flea & More Play at Patti Smith Tribute Show

Patti Smith was honored with a tribute show on March 26 at Carnegie Hall in New York that highlighted her career and the 50th anniversary of her iconic debut album,…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Patti Smith was honored with a tribute show on March 26 at Carnegie Hall in New York that highlighted her career and the 50th anniversary of her iconic debut album, Horses.

Per Rolling Stone, the show featured special guest singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Karen O, Johnny Depp, and more. Additionally, other special guests took to the stage to recite some of Smith's poems. Those who read poems included Jim Jarmusch, Scarlett Johansson, and Sean Penn.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was among an all-star grouping that was the house band for the tribute. Joining Flea in the house band was Tony Shanahan, Benmont Tench, Steve Jordan, and Charlie Sexton.

Plenty of fan-shot footage has made its way to YouTube. Among the videos are Springsteen's performance of "Because The Night," Karen O's performance of "Gloria," and the show's closer with Smith, which was aptly "People Have the Power."

The show's setlist (per Setlist.fm) is below.

People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith - Setlist

"Piss Factory" (Matt Berninger)
"Free Money" (Jesse Malin)
"Redondo Beach" (Courtney Barnett)
"Pissing in a River" (Sharon Van Etten)
"Cowboy Truths" (Michael Shannon)
"Elegie" (Kronos Quartet)
"My Blakean Year" (Michael Stipe, Jesse Paris Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Andy LeMaster)
"The Hour of Noon" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"The Writer's Song" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"Departure" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"Ghost Dance" (Ben Harper)
"Ask the Angels" (Alison Mosshart)
"Kimberly" (Susanna Hoffs)
"Mother Rose" (Paul and Julie Banks)
"Wind" (Body/Head)
"Final Letter to Mapplethorpe" (Poem reading by Scarlett Johansson)
"Reflecting Robert" (Poem reading by Scarlett Johansson)
"Paths That Cross" (Music Will Academy - Lower Manhattan Public Middle School)
"Easter" (Angel Olsen)
"The Golden Cockerel" (Poem reading by Sean Penn)
"Beneath the Southern Cross" (Glen Hansard)
"Frederick" (Maggie Rogers)
"Dancing Barefoot" (Johnny Depp and Allison Mosshart)
"Gloria" (Karen O)
"Because the Night" (Bruce Springsteen)
"Cry Humanity" (Poem reading by Patti Smith)
"Peaceable Kingdom" (Patti Smith)
"People Have the Power" (Patti Smith with the entire bill of musicians)

Bruce SpringsteenFleaPatti Smith
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Kirk Hammett on Metallica’s Controversial Album ‘Lulu’
MusicKirk Hammett on Metallica’s Controversial Album ‘Lulu’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Why Fans Are Thinking ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is Going to Be Avengers Vs. X-Men After Cast Reveal
Why Fans Are Thinking ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is Going to Be Avengers Vs. X-Men After Cast Reveal
Evanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 Years
MusicEvanescence Releases ‘Afterlife,’ Their First New Track in 4 YearsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect