15 Divorced Dad Rock Songs That I Can’t Get Enough Of

What is "divorced dad," rock?

Before I get into this, let me tell you how I even discovered this genre of music. One day, I was scrolling on TikTok when I stumbled upon a "listicle" video that went down the rabbit hole of "best rock genres." Well, divorced dad rock made the list, and it immediately sparked my interest.

I remember the days when Nickleback dominated the airwaves then turned into an epic societal meme of grand proportions. It was kind of insane, now that I think back on this band. Well, it turns out that the joke may be over because Gen Z TikTok users have been making videos about their "lowkey love" for Nickleback's "divorced dad rock" music.

Urban Dictionary even wrote an entry about "divorced dad rock," which states that this type of music is, "Music filled with angst and repetitive grungy choruses, usually popular songs from about 20 years prior, at which point now divorced dads were in their formative teen years. Usually listened to not by choice, but rather the hearer is subjected to it against their will. Including but not limited to Creed, Nickelback, etc."

I thought this token created bu Gen Z was hilarious. In fact, I wanted to create my own list of "divorced dad rock" songs that fuel the inner rage in the best way possible.