Will Denzel Washington Join the MCU as ‘Black Panther 3’s’ Main Villain?

With much speculation surrounding the recasting of Chadwick Boseman’s iconic role as Black Panther following his tragic passing in 2020, another casting rumor has recently gained significant traction. One of the most iconic actors of our time, Denzel Washington, might soon be joining the MCU.



While this might sound like a rumor, it’s not entirely far-fetched since director Ryan Coogler has expressed his desire to work with the Equalizer actor in a recent interview. However, before you start picturing Washington donning the Black Panther suit, many fans are speculating that he could actually step into the role of a villain in Black Panther 3.

What Director Ryan Coogler Says About Black Panther 3?

In a recent appearance on the Nightcap podcast (via Variety), Coogler told hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, “I’ve been dying to work with Denzel. I’m hoping we can make that happen. I’ve got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he’s interested, man, it’s going to happen. He’s a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He’s all about looking out for us, now.”

Washington, for his part, seems to be very interested, as he confirmed last year during Gladiator II’s press tour (via Comicbookmovie.com) Coogler’s plans for him in Black Panther 3. He said, “For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther.”

The Man on Fire actor later said he jumped the gun and called Coogler and “apologized for talking about the movie.” He also called the director “a genius” and “humble and full of ideas,” and that “whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

Although Coogler assured fans that the wait for the third Black Panther film will not be long, Movie Web reported that Marvel Studios has currently scheduled it for a February 18, 2028, release date. If this holds true, the third film will open two days after the 10-year anniversary of the first Black Panther film.