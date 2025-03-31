Riordan Returns as Aviators Manager for 2025 Season, Team Announces Opening Homestand

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 09: A general view shows the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Athletics playing in the fifth inning of a spring training game at Las Vegas Ballpark on March 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Diamondbacks defeated the Athletics 7-5. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aviators kicked off their 2025 season this past weekend with a nine-game homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark. Manager Fran Riordan returned to lead the team, bringing 24 years of experience in professional baseball and a career managerial record of 1,309 wins and 1,271 losses over 23 seasons.

"I'm excited to start another season of Aviators baseball," Riordan said. "Our expectations are high this year, and our goal is to bring a PCL Championship to the passionate and deserving fans of Las Vegas."

The opening homestand began Friday, Mar. 28, with a three-game series against the Reno Aces, a Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Tuesday, Apr. 1, the Aviators begin a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Games start at 7:05 p.m., except for Sundays, which begin at 12:05 p.m.

The Aviators are Nevada's longest-running professional sports franchise, currently in their 42nd season. Fans can participate in popular promotions during Opening Weekend, including post-game fireworks and Aviators Scarf Night, as well as various themed nights for the remainder of the week.

The 2025 season features 150 games in a six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday, with Mondays as off days. Las Vegas Ballpark welcomed over 2.5 million fans over the past five seasons, averaging 6,511 per game in 2024, with a peak attendance of 10,646 on Sept. 20.