This Day in Rock History: April 1

From top hits and albums to band breakups and April Fool's Day antics, April 1 has played a vital role in getting rock music to where it is today. If you're searching for fun facts about this day in rock history, you're in the right place. Here, you'll find the rock trivia you crave to help you get through this April Fool's Day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Historical chart-topping songs and band milestones from April 1:

1989: The Bangles reached No. 1 in the U.K. for the first and only time with their song "Eternal Flame." This was the second No. 1 hit song for the all-girl group in the U.S., making it to the top in 1986 with "Walk Like an Egyptian."

Starting a two-week run, Santana was at the top of the U.K. chart with their record-breaking album Supernatural. This record won eight Grammy Awards and sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural happenings of April 1 were legendary for rock music:

1970: As an April Fool's Day joke, Yoko Ono and John Lennon made an announcement telling the public they would be getting sex-change operations. The press release said the couple had checked into the London Clinic, which wasn't true.

At an auction in Dallas, Texas, The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album sold for $290,500. The copy was autographed by all four band members in 1967, and its price significantly exceeded estimates.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We also saw influential rock albums recorded and performances on April 1 including:

1976: The Buzzcocks performed live for the first time at the Bolton Institute of Technology, where the band members attended classes. Unfortunately, the show was cut short when the power went out.

Shine a Light, the live soundtrack to the Rolling Stones' concert film of the same name, was released in the U.K. where it peaked at No. 2. The album came out a week later in the U.S. and eventually climbed to No. 11.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock industry wouldn't have the same edge without these changes and challenges that happened on April 1:

1984: Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his father the day before his 45th birthday. The men had been arguing at Gaye's home in Los Angeles when the musician's father shot him twice.

David Lee Roth left the Van Halen lineup to pursue a solo career after being part of the group for a decade and working on six albums. This made Sammy Hagar the band's new frontman, which was a job he performed well at.