This Day in Rock History: March 31

You have an excuse to celebrate today because it's the day rock stars Mick Ralph of Bad Company and Angus Young of AC/DC were born. These influential rock musicians have heavily impacted the genre, but they're not the only reason to celebrate March 31. Below, you'll discover interesting facts and details about what happened on this day in rock history that are worth partying for.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The breakthrough hits and milestones in rock that made history on March 31 include:

1958: Chuck Berry released "Johnny B. Goode," which peaked at No. 2 before there was even a Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is noted as one of the most recognized songs in popular music history.

Cultural Milestones

March 31 was the day these cultural milestones left their mark on rock and roll:

1972: After a decade, The Beatles Fan Club ceased to exist. Freda Kelly, president of the club, sent fans a closure notice, which was three years after the end of the Beatles Monthly magazine.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These popular rock recordings and memorable performances happened on March 31:

1967: Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire for the first time on stage at the Astoria Theater in London. He performed the act on stage three different times, and the most memorable occasion was at the Monterey Pop Festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On March 31, these changes and challenges altered the rock genre:

1995: At a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, an angry fan tried to assassinate Jimmy Page on stage with a pocket knife. Fortunately, the fan was stopped by security before getting near the musician, and Page had no idea the attempt had happened.