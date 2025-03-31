ContestsEvents
Tom Morello Teases Surprises for Final Black Sabbath Show

Tom Morello is the “musical director” for “Back to the Beginning,” the massive all-day concert that will feature the final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup. While the epic…

Tom Morello is the "musical director" for "Back to the Beginning," the massive all-day concert that will feature the final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup. While the epic lineup has already been announced, Morello says there's even more in store.

In a new interview with Australian Musician, Morello said that when planning and booking first started, the goal was to create "the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." On top of the current lineup, Morello noted, " ... There's some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day, too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of [Black Sabbath] in a way that the whole world will forever know it."

It's hard to wrap your mind around there being even more big names on the bill considering who's already been confirmed. In addition to the original Sabbath lineup, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

As if that weren't enough, also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

"Back to the Beginning" will take place on July 5 in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. It will be the first time the original band lineup performs together in 20 years.


Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
