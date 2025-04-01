Linkin Park Downsizing Venue, Offering Discount Tickets on World Tour

Some recent activity around Linkin Park and their 2025 world tour is causing some significant buzz, but not in a good way.



The band recently shared on their social media channels that their Sept. 13 show in Los Angeles is now taking place at the Intuit Dome, instead of the previously announced Dodgers Stadium. While the Intuit Dome has a capacity of 18,000, the capacity of Dodgers Stadium is listed as 56,000. This hometown show once was set to feature Queens of the Stone Age, but the band is no longer booked for the show.



Additionally, Linkin Park shared a special offer for discounted tickets in North America. From March 28 to April 2, fans can request two tickets for up to four shows where the tickets would cost $39.50 plus fees. A submitted request doesn't guarantee you'll receive discounted tickets, but this offer and the L.A. venue change have some concerned about potentially sluggish ticket sales.



On top of this, Linkin Park shared new dates for the South American leg of their world tour, and there have been changes there, too. There were eight previously announced shows on the continent; now, there are seven. The previously announced show in Rio de Janeiro appears to have been canceled, and Porto Alegre is no longer listed as a tour stop.



Some South American fans took to the comment section on Instagram to express their disappointment. One fan wrote, "Mike [Shinoda], we deserve a statement explaining why there won't be a show in Rio and Porto Alegre, Brazil, after all you announced it. Please don't be disrespectful to the fans in those places. We created expectations and we are disappointed!"



Linkin Park is currently on a brief break from their "From Zero 2025 World Tour." The tour resumes on April 26 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

