Linkin Park Downsizing Venue, Offering Discount Tickets on World Tour
Some recent activity around Linkin Park and their 2025 world tour is causing some significant buzz, but not in a good way. The band recently shared on their social media…
The band recently shared on their social media channels that their Sept. 13 show in Los Angeles is now taking place at the Intuit Dome, instead of the previously announced Dodgers Stadium. While the Intuit Dome has a capacity of 18,000, the capacity of Dodgers Stadium is listed as 56,000. This hometown show once was set to feature Queens of the Stone Age, but the band is no longer booked for the show.
Additionally, Linkin Park shared a special offer for discounted tickets in North America. From March 28 to April 2, fans can request two tickets for up to four shows where the tickets would cost $39.50 plus fees. A submitted request doesn't guarantee you'll receive discounted tickets, but this offer and the L.A. venue change have some concerned about potentially sluggish ticket sales.
On top of this, Linkin Park shared new dates for the South American leg of their world tour, and there have been changes there, too. There were eight previously announced shows on the continent; now, there are seven. The previously announced show in Rio de Janeiro appears to have been canceled, and Porto Alegre is no longer listed as a tour stop.
Some South American fans took to the comment section on Instagram to express their disappointment. One fan wrote, "Mike [Shinoda], we deserve a statement explaining why there won't be a show in Rio and Porto Alegre, Brazil, after all you announced it. Please don't be disrespectful to the fans in those places. We created expectations and we are disappointed!"
Linkin Park is currently on a brief break from their "From Zero 2025 World Tour." The tour resumes on April 26 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.
Linkin Park - From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates
April 26 - Moody Center - Austin, TX ^
April 28 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^
May 1 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^
May 3 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^
May 6 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^
May 8 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^
May 10 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *
May 17 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *
June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~
June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~
June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH
June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *
June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $
June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&
July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *
July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *
July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR
July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+
August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +
August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +
August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +
August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +
August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +
August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +
August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #
August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #
August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #
August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #
August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #
August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #
August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #
September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #
September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #
September 13 - Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA &
September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &
September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &
September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &
September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &
September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &
October 25 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO
October 28 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE
October 31 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR
November 2 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL
November 5 - venue to be announced - Curitiba, BR
November 8 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR
November 11 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR
*Festival performance
$ With support from Spiritbox
= With support from AFI
~ With support from Architects
^ With support from Grandson
# With support from Jean Dawson
& With support from JPEGMafia
+ With support from PVR