Looking For A Good Employee?

A job gives you identity. Independence. It provides an important link to health insurance and benefits and it leads to social relationships. Yet meaningful employment is basically out of reach for many with Autism. A 2021 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that adults with an autism diagnosis have an unemployment rate of around 40%. Private studies have placed that number as high as 80 to 85%.

Why? It begins in the hiring office. Individuals with autism may struggle with communication and social interaction, which makes it hard to navigate the hiring process and perform well in a traditional job interview. Others are deterred by online job application systems and candidate screening software.

Once the application is completed, people with Autism and other neurodivergences face their greatest challenge, the hiring manager. Discrimination against individuals with disabilities is still found in many workplaces. Other employers mistakenly believe that hiring an autistic candidate will be costly or add work to their other employees.

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects workers with all kinds of disabilities, from mobility issues, to hearing and vision impairment, diabetes and Autism. Need guidance? Regional ADA Training Centers across the country are ready to help both employers and employees make jobs safe and accessible. They can also help businesses looking to accommodate and welcome the growing number of disabled consumers and their families.

Why hire someone with Autism or who is Neurodivergent? Entrepreneur has nine reasons why that hire is not only good for you, but for all of us.

Autistic, neurodivergent and disabled people bring unique talents, strengths and perspectives to the workplace, leading to increased productivity, better problem-solving and innovation.

Have a turnover problem? Disabled employees tend to have lower turnover rates. which can bring down the costs associated with talent attraction, hiring and training.

A Job Accommodation Network (JAN) survey revealed that 44% of accommodations for disabled employees cost less than $500, and the rest cost nothing at all. Contrast that with your cost for replacing an employee from hiring through training.

A Research Gate publication found that 92% of customers were more inclined to buy products and services from businesses that hire people with disabilities, and 87% said they would prefer to support businesses that actively hire people with disabilities.

Companies that demonstrate a commitment to disability inclusion are viewed more favorably by consumers leading to increased brand loyalty and investment.

So, what’s in it for the community? According to a study by Accenture, Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, closing the employment gap between people with disabilities and people without disabilities could help boost the GDP of the U.S. economy by up to $25 billion (about $77 per person in the US).

Autistic and neurodivergent people are consumers and when employed, they have more disposable income to spend on goods and services. The disability community, along with their family and friends, is a significant market worth trillions of dollars.

Autistic hires are usually local candidates who don’t relocate or commute; they are more likely to spend their money locally, which contributes to the growth of other local businesses. You’ve also reduced your carbon footprint!

Hiring autistic, neurodivergent and disabled people helps squash stereotypes and social stigma. It promotes inclusion and creates a positive social impact in the community.

Their concusion? Hiring autistic, neurodivergent and disabled people strengthens your bottom line and provides numerous economic, social and environmental benefits for the well-being of the community.

Wondering how to get started? The Employer Assistance and Resource Network on Disability (EARN) provides resources and technical assistance to help businesses and organizations of all sizes recruit, hire, retain, and advance people with disabilities.