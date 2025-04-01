‘Spider-Man 4’ Officially Titled ‘Brand New Day,’ Releases in 2026
Tom Holland reportedly announced via video at CinemaCon 2025 that the fourth installment in the superhero series will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The actor, currently on location for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, described Brand New Day as a “fresh start” for Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home, where he was forced to erase himself from the memories of his loved ones.
Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will direct the film, reportedly sharing that the project is especially meaningful to him—his son’s first words were “Spider-Man.” However, no further details were revealed, including any information on Sadie Sink’s role in the movie.
Filming is scheduled to begin this summer, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers returning as screenwriters.
Meanwhile, Sony’s animated Spider-Man universe is also preparing for its next installment. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the animated trilogy, is set to debut on June 4, 2027.
According to Variety, Phil Lord took the stage at CinemaCon to reveal that Beyond the Spider-Verse will begin with Miles Morales on the run as a fugitive, pursued by every other Spider-Person in the multiverse. Lord also hinted that “Gwen and his other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that’s been the leading part of the entire system.”
The new footage showcased the film’s signature bold animation style, with Miles declaring that he’s done letting others dictate his story—he’s doing things “his way.” Gwen Stacy and other familiar faces also appeared in the teaser, though it has yet to be released to the public according to the outlet.
With Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving on July 31, 2026, and Beyond the Spider-Verse following on June 4, 2027, there’s plenty for Spider-Man fans to look forward to.