‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Legacy Sequel Premiered First Footage During CinemaCon

Movie fans who attended CinemaCon were in for a treat with the premiere of the first footage from the highly anticipated legacy sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer. The slasher film that captivated audiences in the late '90s is making a return, thrilling fans with more chilling suspense, mystery, and, of course, terrifying killers that jump-scare them right to the edge of their seats.

First Peek at the I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel

As reported by Movie Web, the sequel brings back OG cast members Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The clip which premiered during CinemaCon, starts with Madelyn Cline and Joshua Orpin, a couple enjoying a night alone, with Cline enjoying a bubble bath. The killer shows up and kills Orpin, while Cline remains oblivious, enjoying her bath while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

Cline later asks, “Do you think this is some kind of f—ed up karma for what we did… or someone saw what happened?” Dun, dun, dun, duuuunnnn... Bringing the audience back to the thrilling suspense of watching the original slasher film for the first time.

Of course, Prinze Jr. shows up later, much to the delight of fans, especially when he said, “This isn't the first time there's been violence like this in Southport.” The crowd went wilder when Hewitt appeared and ask, “I just have one question: What did you do last summer?”

The sequel follows the premise of the original movie: five friends who made a pact to cover up a fatal car accident they were involved in. One year later, they are stalked by a deadly killer who knows what they did last summer. Soon, they discover this isn’t the first time something like this has happened, and they turn to the two survivors who can help them.

Freddie Prinze Jr. And Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Pivotal Roles in the Sequel

In an appearance on the Scale Talk Podcast With David Miniatures (via CBR), Prinze Jr. clarified that his character and Hewitt’s are “not the leads of the movie by any stretch of the imagination,” although he felt appreciative that director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson “took such good care of Love’s character, Julie James, and my character, Ray Bronson.”