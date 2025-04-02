This Day in Rock History: April 2

On April 2, 1939, Marvin Gaye was born in Washington, D.C. A well-known and influential musician, Gaye had quite an impact on the music industry, and although he was primarily an R&B artist, his sound was revolutionary, spreading into other genres, including rock 'n' roll. Many hit songs, cultural events, memorable performances, and struggles in the rock industry occurred on April 2. If you want to learn more about this day in rock history, you can get the facts right here.