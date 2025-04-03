This Day in Rock History: April 3

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Madonna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Whether you appreciate the sounds of heavy metal or the melodies of the early rock 'n' roll era, April 3 is an important date for the rock genre. From classic hits and chart-topping albums to industry milestones and challenges, many happenings on April 3 left a mark on rock music and the people who love it.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may have heard about these hits and milestones that happened on April 3:

The song "Charlie Brown" by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it used the word "spitball," which it felt encouraged bad behavior in children. However, two weeks later, the ban was lifted due to demand, and the single reached the No. 6 spot in the U.K. 2011: Adele broke Madonna's record for the longest time at No. 1 in the U.K. when her album 21 topped the chart for the 10th consecutive week. This album was the best-selling album of the 21st century and helped Adele become a global star.

Cultural Milestones

The culture of rock changed after these April 3 events:

The crowd got a little rowdy outside the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the Grateful Dead were playing the second of two shows. Fans rushed the gate and tried to get in for free, resulting in a confrontation with the police that ended in more than 20 arrests. 1991: MTV Unplugged with Paul McCartney premiered. The Unplugged (The Official Bootleg) album was released a month later.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some key rock and roll icons with April 3 recordings or performances of note include:

At RCA's studio in Nashville, Elvis Presley recorded his hit song "It's Now Or Never." This was Presley's biggest hit, topping the chart in 10 countries. 1979: A 20-year-old Kate Bush launched her first and only concert tour, The Tour of Life, with a performance at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool, England. She played 28 days in April and May and didn't perform again until 2014.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Every industry sees its share of changes and challenges, and these are a few that the rock genre went through on April 3:

The police were called to Steve Miller's house, and when they arrived, they found a friend of Miller's, Benita DiOrio, putting out flames on his clothes. Miller was charged with setting fire to his friend's clothing and taken into custody, but DiOrio dropped the charges, and he was free the next day. 2015: Original drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Burns, died aged 64 in a car accident near his home in Georgia. He helped form the band in 1964 but parted ways with the group in 1974, only playing with them a few times afterward.