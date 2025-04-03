Why CM Punk Thinks The Beatles Are ‘Overrated’ and ‘Phony’
Legendary (and sometimes controversial) wrestler CM Punk has never really been one to hold back. That being said, it shouldn’t be terribly shocking that he’s not a fan of The…
Legendary (and sometimes controversial) wrestler CM Punk has never really been one to hold back. That being said, it shouldn't be terribly shocking that he's not a fan of The Beatles.
In a clip from backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond, she asks various WWE personalities, "What is something everyone loves that you do not like?" Other folks had varying answers, but Punk's answer of The Beatles took Redmond by surprise.
So, why does Punk not like The Beatles? According to him, the Fab Four are "100% overrated." He went on to call them a "Phoney boy band that was manufactured and went through sh-tty phases."
Punk adds, mockingly, about The Beatles embracing different sounds, "'Oh, we're hippies now. We're psychedelic now.'"
Coincidently, WWE personality Alicia Taylor was sitting near Punk when this went down, and she chimed in about how she didn't like the Beatles either. She commented that The Beatles are a band she feels people have to say they like, even if they don't, due to their legendary status.
Beatles Biopic Series Cast Officially Revealed
With that said, perhaps there are at least two people that we know for sure aren't interested in the upcoming Beatles biopic series.
As previously reported, director Sam Mendes announced at Sony's CinemaCon the cast of the four-part Beatles biopic series set to open in theaters in April 2028. The cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
The Beatles biopic series was first announced in June 2024.
Per TheBeatles.com, the biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member.
The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by Mendes, who will be helming all four films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.
In a statement, Mendes said, "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."