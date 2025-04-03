‘John Wick: Chapter 5’ is Happening: Here’s What We Know So Far

The John Wick franchise has redefined action and assassin films, thanks to its sleek choreography, intense fight sequences, and Keanu Reeves' unforgettable, creative ways of exacting revenge on those who killed his dog.



Fans initially accepted that John Wick: Chapter 4 marked the end of the franchise, as the story seemed to conclude definitively. However, it turns out the freedom Wick was fighting for might be more permanent than we realized—or at least, that’s how the ending of the fourth film made us think.

John Wick: Chapter 5 is officially happening, and here’s everything we know so far about the next chapter in “Baba Yaga’s” story.

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 5

Keanu Reeves said in an interview in December 2024 via CBS News that, “My knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick. My heart [wants to], but I don't know if my knees can do it.”

Something might have changed his mind because earlier this month, Lionsgate announced that not only will Reeves reprise his role, but the franchise's producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and director Chad Stahelski are all set to return for the fifth installment. Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement (via People), "Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world. We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next.”

Producers Iwanyk and Lee added, “It’s so important to get this story right and give John’s story the proper next step. It’s exciting to take the first step on that road,” according to IGN.

Who Else is Back?

Aside from Reeves, there is no confirmed news yet on who will be coming back but we are betting on Ian McShane’s Winston, since The Continental was to be rebuilt again with the High Table’s money, for Wick winning the duel with the Marquis. Of course, he also played a big role in ensuring Wick was free of his obligations to the High Table.

What the Fifth Film Will Be About?

Producer Basil Iwanyk told Screen Rant in 2023 that a fifth John Wick movie will feature a time jump. He said, “If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won't be like six months later from John Wick 4.”