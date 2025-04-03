This Day in Sports History: April 3

7 Mar 1997: Center Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers skates around during a game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Ducks won the game 5 – 2. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

April is a significant month in sports. Momentous sporting events and achievements occurred on April 3, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great sporting moments from April 3 include:

1908: Frank Gotch became the World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion by defeating George Hackenschmidt in a two-hour match.

1935: Yasuo Ikenada ran a world record marathon (2:26:44) in Tokyo, Japan.

1962: American jockey Eddie Arcaro retired after 31 years and 24,092 races.

1982: Marco van Basten played his first football match for Ajax and scored his debut goal in a 5-0 victory over NEC.

1987: Bill Elliott set the NASCAR qualifying record of 212.809 mph at Talladega.

1994: Ray Floyd birdied the first playoff hole to beat Dale Douglass in The Tradition in Phoenix, winning the first of four major championships.

2016: The West Indies beat England by four wickets with two balls remaining to win their second International Cricket Council World Twenty20 title in Kolkata, India.

The West Indies beat England by four wickets with two balls remaining to win their second International Cricket Council World Twenty20 title in Kolkata, India. 2018: Alex Puccio climbed Penrose Step (graded 14 on the V-scale) V14 in Leavenworth, Washington.

College Basketball Men's Championships

April 3 featured surprising upsets:

1989: Michigan beat Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime. It was the Wolverines' first title, and small forward Glen Rice was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

1995: UCLA defeated Arkansas 89-78. It was the Bruins' 11th national title.

2000: Michigan State beat Florida 89-76. The Spartans were the only top-four seed to advance to the Final Four.

2006: Florida beat UCLA 73-57. It was the Gators' first title, and center Joakim Noah was named the tournament's MOP.

Florida beat UCLA 73-57. It was the Gators' first title, and center Joakim Noah was named the tournament's MOP. 2017: North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Tar Heels point guard Joel DeWayne Berry II scored 22 points.

Hockey History

Some of the biggest names on the ice featured on April 3:

1930: The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3, securing a 2-0 series sweep and their third championship.

1976: The Philadelphia Flyers won a record-tying 20th straight NHL home game.

1977: Boston Bruin Jean Ratelle scored his 1,000th point in the NHL.

1982: Buffalo Sabre Gil Perrault scored his 1,000th NHL point.

1988: Mario Lemieux won the NHL scoring title, ending Wayne Gretzky's seven-year streak.

Mario Lemieux won the NHL scoring title, ending Wayne Gretzky's seven-year streak. 2006: Steve Yzerman scored his 692nd and final NHL goal in a match against the Calgary Flames.

Looking back at these April 3 events, the achievements that stand out are the marathon time, the Florida Gators' title, and Mario Lemieux stopping Gretzky's streak. It's remarkable that the Olympic qualifying time for the marathon is now 2:18:00. On October 12, 2019, Eliud Kipchoge made history by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.