Awesome Nevada Breweries Getting Attention

Who doesn’t love visiting a popular Nevada brewery? Not only do you get to enjoy some bubbly brews, but you will also likely run into some local folks you know…

Anne Erickson
A few Nevada breweries are being highlighted as some of the best the area has to offer, so let's dig into these spots.
Getty Images / Marco Di Lauro

So, how far back do local breweries date? According to the Economic History Association, the history of brewing goes back to 1650 to 1800. "Brewing in America dates to the first communities established by English and Dutch settlers in the early to mid seventeenth century, they state, adding, "Dutch immigrants quickly recognized that the climate and terrain of present-day New York were particularly well suited to brewing beer and growing malt and hops, two of beer’s essential ingredients."

The trend was a popular one, and the Economic History Association notes that, "A 1660 map of New Amsterdam details twenty-six breweries and taverns, a clear indication that producing and selling beer were popular and profitable trades in the American colonies (Baron, Chapter Three)."

So, embrace the longstanding tradition of hitting up a local brewery and support your local businesses.

Las Vegas
