ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Halle Berry Shuts Down ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Rumors with Blunt Response

Fans hoping to see Halle Berry’s Storm sweep back onto the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday might want to brace themselves—because she just delivered a forecast of disappointment. During an…

Kayla Morgan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Halle Berry attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

Fans hoping to see Halle Berry’s Storm sweep back onto the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday might want to brace themselves—because she just delivered a forecast of disappointment.

During an interview with Black Girl Nerds at CinemaCon, Berry made it clear that she won’t be joining the growing list of returning X-Men stars in the upcoming Marvel movie. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammer have all been confirmed for the film, sparking excitement. So, naturally, the next big question was: What about Berry?

“Fans want to see your name on the chair for the next announcement of Avengers: Doomsday,” a Black Girl Nerds reporter told Berry, referencing the livestream reveal where each actor’s name appeared on the back of a director’s chair. “We didn’t see Storm. We want to see your name.”

Berry’s response? Short, sharp, and straight to the point. “Keep waiting,” she said. “It’s not going to be there. It’s not going to be there.”

Berry famously played Storm in four X-Men films: X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). And while Marvel has teased that more Doomsday casting announcements are on the way, it sounds like Berry won’t be among them.

This isn’t the first time she’s been left out of the mutant reunion. Last year, she told ComicBook.com that despite expressing interest, she was never asked by Ryan Reynolds to reprise Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine.

So, for now, it looks like Marvel’s lightning-powered legend won’t be making a comeback. But hey, in the world of superhero movies, never say never.

Halle BerryMarvel Cinematic Universe
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
David Schwimmer Admits to Getting Tired of Hearing the ‘Friends’ Theme Song
EntertainmentDavid Schwimmer Admits to Getting Tired of Hearing the ‘Friends’ Theme Song
Why Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola Made ‘The White Lotus’ Casting Director Nervous
EntertainmentWhy Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola Made ‘The White Lotus’ Casting Director Nervous
3 Thoughts We Had While Watching John Krasinski’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer
Entertainment3 Thoughts We Had While Watching John Krasinski’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect