3 Thoughts We Had While Watching John Krasinski’s ‘Fountain of Youth’ Trailer

John Krasinski has finally done it. The man who had us laughing in The Office, left us teary-eyed when we crowned him "Father of the Year" as Lee Abbott in A Quiet Place for that selfless sacrifice, and earned the title of People’s Sexiest Man of the Year in 2024, is now diving into a brand-new genre. Get ready for him to take on the role of this generation’s Indiana Jones in his latest project, Fountain of Youth.

After watching the trailer, we couldn’t help but have a few thoughts, especially when Krasinski shares a scene with his on-screen sibling, Natalie Portman. It’s a Queen Amidala and Jack Ryan crossover we never knew we needed.

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as Siblings?

At first, it’s hard to imagine how Natalie Portman and John Krasinski could be siblings. But after just a few seconds of them interacting in the trailer, we’re sold. Portman plays Charlotte Purdue, Luke’s (Krasinski) younger sister. They’ve been estranged for a year, until Luke calls her, prompting Charlotte to ask, after the usual pleasantries, “Are you in trouble?” because, of course, she knows he only calls when he’s in a bind. And when she asks him toward the end of the trailer, “So, you really think you’re going to find a magic pool of water at the end of this?” doubting him—well, that’s just classic sibling behavior.

Krasinski is The Mummy’s Brendan Fraser and Indiana Jones’ Harrison Ford Hybrid

John Krasinski as a treasure hunter is the perfect blend of Brendan Fraser’s hunky Rick O’Connell from The Mummy and Harrison Ford’s archeological intelligence from Indiana Jones, plus his own blend of comedic timing. The result? An interesting lead who is not bad to look at even when grimy.

The Other Cast Members Complement Krasinski

Natalie Portman’s witty and acerbic one-liners offer a voice of reason to Krasinski’s optimistic quest for the fountain of youth, without turning into a total Buzzkill Betty. Domhnall Gleeson as Owen Carver and Carmen Ejogo as Deb McCall seem to have a natural chemistry with Krasinski, and based on their banters (especially when they dropped the bomb on Portman even if Krasinski specifically told them not to), they have a pleasant enough relationship, but still fiercely loyal that they will literally go to the ends of the world to help Krasinski find the answer to man’s mortality.

Eiza González as a beautiful yet deadly adversary plus Stanley Tucci’s mysterious character as “The Elder,” adds intrigue to the ensemble of supporting characters.

John Krasinski may be stepping into a new genre—rather than, you know, giving us A Quiet Place III now—but based on the trailer, he’s bringing everything we love about him to this new project. Fountain of Youth might not be a movie with deep and profound social commentary (although it might make us pause and think about our unhealthy obsession with aging), but it looks like an entertaining watch—perfect for those afternoons when you'd rather stay indoors and hit replay.