Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Tears Up Over Band’s Song

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has a new book out, The Collection: Kirk Hammett, a 400-page luxury coffee table book that displays his vast collection of guitars.

While promoting the book, Hammett appeared on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast and discussed the one Metallica song that makes him tear up. He mentioned that he's no the only band members with that reaction, too.

This Metallica Song Gets Kirk Hammett Teary-Eyed

Speaking with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Hammett admitted that when he hears the collaborative album "Lulu," which Metallica did with Lou Reed, he gets emotional. The release was famously not well-received by the press, but he still loves it.

"That album means so much to me for a number of reasons," Hammett said. "The lyrics are amazing. It's poetry from track to track. I'm a huge Lou Reed fan. To be able to hang out with him and work with him musically meant so much."

The track that really makes him tear up is "Junior Dad." Of the song, Hammett said that he "can't listen to it, man. Brings me to tears."

"I remember when Lou said, 'I have a song for you and I want this to be on the album.' And he played it for James [Hetfield] and I," Hammett said. "And by the end of the song, I looked at James, and James looked at me and we both had tears in our eyes. Then Lou Reed came in and saw us both crying in the kitchen. He's smiling and he said, 'I got you, didn't I?'"

As for Hammett's new book, according to the book's official description, "Among the detailed pieces are Kirk's first-ever Gibson, the 1979 Flying V and the legendary Greeny, the 1959 Gibson Les Pau Standard formerly owned by Peter Green and Gary Moore."

