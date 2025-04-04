Southern Nevada Water Authority Launches $3.99 Monthly Water Leak Protection Plan

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has launched a new water leak protection program to help local homeowners manage the high cost of unexpected water line repairs. Priced at $3.99 per month, the plan covers up to $10,000 in repairs and is being offered free for the first year to the initial 50,000 customers who enroll. As of March 2025, approximately 2,000 to 3,000 customers have already signed up, with more joining daily, according to Bronson Mack from the Southern Nevada Water District.

The initiative comes as around 40,000 homes in the Las Vegas Valley are considered at risk for hidden water leaks — many of which can lead to significant expenses. “My residence from 1986 — so we're talking 30 years old — the main line went out, and of course, it was on my side,” Henderson resident Sara Collett previously told Geneva Zoltek. “They had to cut the cement, and then they had to dig it all out. It was probably less than 30 feet, and it was about $8,000.”