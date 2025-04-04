This Day in Rock History: April 4

CLEVELAND – APRIL 04: Jason Newsted, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform onstage during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Many rock albums entered the Billboard charts on April 4, making it an important day for the industry. On this day, Metallica was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and an influential guitarist was born. The events of April 4 have had a significant impact on rock music history, and you're about to learn more about them.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

April 4 is associated with several rock music hits and milestones, such as:

1964: When "Can't Buy Me Love" took over the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, The Beatles made history as the first group to hold the top five spots on this chart. Their other four songs at the top were "Twist and Shout," "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand," and "Please Please Me."

Cultural Milestones

These cultural events that took place on April 4 have had a lasting effect on the rock music industry:

1973: NBC aired a TV special of Elvis Presley's concert, Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite. The special's airing in the U.S. was delayed to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl and an Elvis movie that was in theaters at the time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and performances in rock music history that made their mark on April 4 include:

1976: At El Paradise Club in London, England, the Sex Pistols played a gig before starting their residency at the 100 Club in May. This was the group's 10th show of the year, but it would be their only one at the venue.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry went through these changes and challenges on April 4:

1952: Northern Irish musician Gary Moore was born in Belfast. He was the guitarist for Skid Row and Thin Lizzy and has influenced many guitarists.

