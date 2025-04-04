Win Your eX’s Cash: $1,000 Daily Giveaway!
Win $1,000—And Show Your Ex Who’s Boss!
Okay, maybe not their cash (let’s be real, they’re probably broke), but X 107.5 is giving YOU a shot at a cool $1,000—five times a day!
It’s all part of the Beasley Media Group Multi-Market Cash Contest, and trust us, this is way better than anything your ex ever gave you.
Here’s How to Play:
📻 LISTEN at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM for the X Cash Keyword.
💻 ENTER the keyword in one of three easy ways:
- Online at x1075lasvegas.com
- On the FREE X 107.5 app
- TEXT it to 45911 (Not the studio text line—don’t mix it up!)
📞 ANSWER when we call! The winning call comes from an unknown number, so don’t ghost us—you could be $1,000 richer!
⏳ You have until 15 minutes past the hour to enter. Don't miss out on your chance to win!
Think of it as sweet revenge—or just some extra cash to splurge on yourself. Either way, we got you. 💰🔥