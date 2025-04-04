Win Your eX’s Cash: $1,000 Daily Giveaway!

Win $1,000—And Show Your Ex Who’s Boss!

Okay, maybe not their cash (let’s be real, they’re probably broke), but X 107.5 is giving YOU a shot at a cool $1,000—five times a day!

It’s all part of the Beasley Media Group Multi-Market Cash Contest, and trust us, this is way better than anything your ex ever gave you.

Here’s How to Play:

📻 LISTEN at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM for the X Cash Keyword.

💻 ENTER the keyword in one of three easy ways:

Online at x1075lasvegas.com

On the FREE X 107.5 app

TEXT it to 45911 (Not the studio text line—don’t mix it up!)

📞 ANSWER when we call! The winning call comes from an unknown number, so don’t ghost us—you could be $1,000 richer!

⏳ You have until 15 minutes past the hour to enter. Don't miss out on your chance to win!