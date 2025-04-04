WrestleMania Week – Full Schedule of WWE Events

The Road to WrestleMania leads to Las Vegas and the entire valley is abuzz! Last time WWE brought the "Showcase of Immortals" to The Strip was 32 years ago in 1993, when they converted an empty back lot at Caesar's Palace into a Roman Colosseum. If driving down Flamingo, near the 15 on-ramp, one could see the makeshift arena that held just under 18,000 fans. The ring stood atop where the pool is located today.

Times have certainly changed for both Las Vegas and WWE. The landscape of The Strip has evolved greatly as has business for the largest professional wrestling / sports entertainment company in the world. WrestleMania now draws a lot more than 18,000 fans for 1 night. So many fans that WWE expanded the "Granddaddy of Them All" to 2 days, bringing in more than 50,000 fans each day of the event. Of course, they'll need a larger venue—well--venues to accommodate the "Mania" and Las Vegas has just that... Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, Fontainebleau, and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Yes, WWE is taking over The Strip and bringing ALL of their TV shows, premium live events and special attractions.