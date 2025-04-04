WrestleMania Week – Full Schedule of WWE Events
The Road to WrestleMania leads to Las Vegas and the entire valley is abuzz! Last time WWE brought the "Showcase of Immortals" to The Strip was 32 years ago in 1993, when they converted an empty back lot at Caesar's Palace into a Roman Colosseum. If driving down Flamingo, near the 15 on-ramp, one could see the makeshift arena that held just under 18,000 fans. The ring stood atop where the pool is located today.
Times have certainly changed for both Las Vegas and WWE. The landscape of The Strip has evolved greatly as has business for the largest professional wrestling / sports entertainment company in the world. WrestleMania now draws a lot more than 18,000 fans for 1 night. So many fans that WWE expanded the "Granddaddy of Them All" to 2 days, bringing in more than 50,000 fans each day of the event. Of course, they'll need a larger venue—well--venues to accommodate the "Mania" and Las Vegas has just that... Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, Fontainebleau, and the Las Vegas Convention Center. Yes, WWE is taking over The Strip and bringing ALL of their TV shows, premium live events and special attractions.
We have compiled a list of all the WWE-related events taking place, to help you prepare for WrestleMania Week happening April 17-22 here in Las Vegas.
Thursday, April 17th -
WWE WORLD at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
- Superstar Meet & Greets, WrestleMania Superstore, Activities & More
- Doors at 12 PM. All Ages.
WRESTLEMANIA AFTER DARK at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- DJ Valentino Khan, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair
- 8PM-4AM. 21+
- Friday, April 18th -
WWE WORLD at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
- Superstar Meet & Greets, WrestleMania Superstore, Activities & More
- Doors at 9AM. All Ages.
- FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN at T-Mobile Arena
- 4:30PM. All Ages. (Airing on USA Network)
2025 WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Triple H, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, Michelle McCool, Bret Hart vs Steve Austin
- 9:30PM. All Ages. (Streaming live on Peacock)
WRESTLEMANIA AFTER DARK at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Metro Boomin, DJ IRIE, Liv Morgan, Bron Breakker
- 11PM-4AM. 21+
Saturday, April 19th -
WWE WORLD at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
- Superstar Meet & Greets, WrestleMania Superstore, Activities & More
- Doors at 9AM. All Ages.
- NXT STAND & DELIVER at T-Mobile Arena
Main Event for the NXT Championship: Oba Femi (C) vs Trick Williams vs
- Je’Von Evans
- 9:30AM. All Ages. (Streaming live on Peacock)
WRESTLEMANIA 41: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium
- Main Event: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk
- 3:30PM. All Ages. (Streaming live on Peacock)
UNDERTAKER 1deadMAN SHOW at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 9:30PM. All Ages.
WRESTLEMANIA AFTER DARK at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmy & Jey Uso
- 11PM-4AM. 21+
Sunday, April 20th -
WWE WORLD at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
- Superstar Meet & Greets, WrestleMania Superstore, Activities & More
- Doors at 9AM. All Ages.
WRESTLEMANIA 41: Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium
- Main Event for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs John Cena
- 3:30PM. All Ages. (Streaming live on Peacock)
THE ROAST OF WRESTLEMANIA at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Starring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends, featuring Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman
- 9:30PM. All Ages.
GRONK BEACH: WRESTLEMANIA AFTER DARK at LIV at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Rob Gronkowski, Flo Rida, Valentino Khan, DJ IRIE, Damien Priest, Tiffany Stratton
- 11PM-4AM. 21+
Monday, April 21st -
WWE WORLD at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
- Superstar Meet & Greets, WrestleMania Superstore, Activities & More
- Doors at 9AM. All Ages.
RAW AFTER WRESTLEMANIA at T-Mobile Arena
4:30PM. All Ages. (Streaming live on Netflix)
Tuesday, April 22nd -
WWE NXT at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 4:30PM. All Ages. (Airing in The CW)