DJ’s for PJs®: The Ultimate Pajama Party at Las Vegas Ball Park

Get Ready for the Largest Pajama Party in Las Vegas! Join Beasley Media Group & The Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday, April 16th at Las Vegas Ball Park for the BEST “Pajama Party” of the year when the Aviators face off against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys!

This fun-filled evening is all about community, and we’re making a difference with DJs For PJs! Bring a pair of new kids' pajamas (sizes ranging from toddlers to teens) and get a FREE ticket to the game!

Limit one ticket per person for each donation. Your generous donation will help support  St. Jude’s Ranch, Child Haven and other local charities that work tirelessly to support children in need. In celebration of National PJ Day, let’s pack the stadium with fans in their favorite PJs while cheering on the Aviators!

We’re excited to partner with CIM Marketing, Johnny Walker RV, Frankie’s Uptown, and Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant to make this event even more special. Mark your calendars for April 16th and don’t forget to wear your comfiest pajamas for a night of baseball, fun, and giving back to the community!

WHEN and WHERE?

April 16 at the Las Vegas Ballpark. We will start accepting donations at 4:35 PM

Bring a new pair of pajamas (sizes toddler–14 years)

  • Receive a free ticket to that night’s Aviators game
  • Limited to the first 3,000 tickets, so don’t miss out!
  •  Enter giveaways and win prizes
  • Cash donations are welcome as well!

Let’s make a difference—one pair of PJs at a time. Click here for information about DJs for PJs.

