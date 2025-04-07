Easter Egg Decorating Tradition Stays Strong Despite Record Egg Prices

Happy mother and little son wearing aprons holding painted colorful Easter eggs in front of eyes while decorating them with food dyes in cozy kitchen at home. Easter craft activities for families

Even with egg prices through the roof nationwide, PAAS Easter egg decorating kits are seeing record sales - with 16 million kits selling out this year, showing a 20% jump.

"The experience reminds people of the joyful experiences they had in their own childhoods and people want to keep that alive," said Joe Ens, CEO of Signature Brands, to ABC15.

Recent numbers show people aren't giving up on this springtime tradition. Nine out of ten PAAS customers plan to keep dyeing eggs, with most saying higher prices won't affect their celebrations.

While the White House gets ready to use 30,000 real eggs for its annual Easter Egg Roll, many families are finding clever ways to save money with alternatives.

Plastic eggs only cost $2-3 per dozen - way less than real eggs at $6. Some families are now painting potatoes, decorating rocks, or turning marshmallows into colorful creations.

Since bird flu hit in 2020 and sent egg prices sky-high, creative parents have switched to coffee filters, papier-mâché crafts, and moldable clay for Easter activities.

This change is the biggest shift in Easter decorating since PAAS started selling its first dyeing kits 140 years ago. Still, families keep finding ways to keep their beloved traditions going.

Kit sales tell us something interesting - even when money's tight, people aren't ready to give up their holiday traditions. Many just find cheaper options instead of skipping it altogether.