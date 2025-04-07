ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 11-April 13

Las Vegas, Nevada, is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering every type of night out. The city's brings memorable performances and high-energy events, ranging from live concerts, dance parties, and…

Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world.

Las Vegas, Nevada, is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering every type of night out. The city's brings memorable performances and high-energy events, ranging from live concerts, dance parties, and comedy to themed nightlife and sports.

Ladies Night at Rouge Room

  • What: Ladies Night at Rouge Room
  • When: Friday, April 11, 2025, at 6 p.m.
  • Where: Rouge Room, Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Free

Fridays are for fun at the Rouge Room inside Red Rock Resort, where Ladies Night brings live music, dancing, and unbeatable drink specials. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., ladies receive 50% off their bill while enjoying this stylish lounge's vibrant, elegant atmosphere. With great vibes and half-price cocktails, it's the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

  • What: Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights
  • When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.)
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Nashville Predators in an exciting National Hockey League matchup that promises high-intensity action and playoff implications. Both squads are aggressive, highly skilled, and known for their physical playing styles. You can look forward to top players delivering breakout performances, high-octane action, and an electric environment as the Golden Knights defend their home ice from a resolute Predators team. This game is a must for hockey fans.

Blood, Sweat & Tears Concert

  • What: Blood, Sweat & Tears Concert
  • When: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Westgate Resort, 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48

Blood, Sweat & Tears is treating audiences to its world's- finest fusion of brass, folk, and rock at Westgate Las Vegas. Since they first hit the scene in 1967, the band has provided fans with timeless hits, such as "Spinning Wheel," "You've Made Me So Very Happy," and "I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know." Boasting three GRAMMY Awards and a spot in the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, their live performance guarantees a night of timeless music and classic energy.

Other Events

This weekend, the entertainment scene in Las Vegas includes live music, comedy, and energetic parties. You can attend performances by national touring artists and comedians and themed nightlife experiences at some of the city's most iconic venues:

  • LA EPIC Spring Break Las Vegas Pool Crawl: Friday, April 11, Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. (additional dates available) at various venues along the Vegas Strip
  • GloRilla Concert: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
  • Brian Regan Live Show: Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. (additional dates available) at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Slone TerranellaEditor
