This Day in Rock History: April 7

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 07: (L-R) Musicians Robert DeLeo, Scott Weiland, Eric Kretz, and Dean DeLeo pose during the Stone Temple Pilots tour announcement and performance held at a private residence on April 7, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

From the births of legendary artists such as Billie Holiday, John Oates, and Bruce Gary to the deaths of loved musical talents, including Jimmie Van Zant, John Prine, and Steve Farmer, April 7 has played its part in shaping rock music. If you're interested in learning what else makes April 7 an important day in rock music history, continue reading. Here are some interesting facts about this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

You may or may not be familiar with these top hits and band milestones from April 7:

1979: The top album on the Billboard Hot 200 chart on this day was Minute by Minute. This Doobie Brothers album stayed on the Billboard chart for 87 weeks and was the band's last album with members John Hartman and Jeff Baxter.

2002: With his "Unchained Melody" cover song, originally performed by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Righteous Brothers, Gareth Gates debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart. The song stayed on top for four weeks.

Cultural Milestones

April 7 saw several significant cultural milestones, but the following ones had a notable impact on the rock music genre:

1956: Hosted by DJ Alan Freed, CBS broadcast the first regularly scheduled rock 'n' roll show. The show, named Rock 'n' Roll Dance Party, aired until the early '60s.

1985: Wham!, whose cofounder George Michael was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, was the first Western pop act to perform a tour in China. The duo were in China for 10 days, performing in Beijing and Canton.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Maybe you're a fan of these memorable April 7 rock recordings and performances:

1978: Warner Bros. Records Inc. released Prince's debut album, For You. Although it wasn't commercially successful, the album's single "Soft and Wet" was the artist's first to reach the Hot 100 chart.

1988: While performing a gallows stunt, Alice Cooper was almost hanged for real. The safety wire snapped, leaving Cooper hanging in the air until his road crew rescued him; unperturbed, he continued the show.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With rock bands putting on memorable performances and artists getting arrested, April 7 has had its share of changes and challenges:

1994: At the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Courtney Love was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession. Nearly 24 hours later, her husband, Kurt Cobain, was found dead of a drug overdose.

2008: At a private event, the Stone Temple Pilots announced they would reunite for a 65-day tour. The presence of Scott Weiland, the band's lead vocalist , confirmed his return to the band after a long absence due to substance abuse issues.