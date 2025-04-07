WrestleMania Week – Full Schedule of Non-WWE Events
If WWE is bringing WrestleMania to your city, you can be sure it will attract tens of thousands of tourists. Not all come to town to see everything WWE has to offer. It can get pricey. So many independent wrestling organizations, that are not affiliated with WWE, travel to the host city as well in order to provide wrestling fans with more affordable entertainment. Las Vegas is no exception because there will be more non-WWE wrestling events than ever before, including events hosted by local Las Vegas promotions like Future Stars of Wrestling and more.
We have compiled a list of just about every independent wrestling show happening from April 15-22. Dates, times, venues and age restrictions included. Some are very affordable. A couple are even FREE. Plus a few events will even include current WWE Superstars, like Las Vegas' own Karrion Kross, on the card.
HAPPY MANIA SEASON!
WrestleMania Week - Full Schedule of Non-WWE Events
Tuesday, April 15th -
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+
Wednesday, April, 16th -
GABE SAPOLSKY TRAINING CAMP AND SCOUTING TRYOUT
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 10AM
KNOKX PRO: WRESTLING LUCHA PARTY
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 12PM. All Ages.
MARVELOUS TRYOUT
- Swan Dive
- 1PM
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING: WWE ID CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT
- Moon & View at Palms Resort
- 4PM. All Ages.
NEW TRADITION LUCHA LIBRE: VIVA LAS REINAS
- Swan Dive
- 5PM. 21+
COLORADO WRESTLING COLLECTION: CWC vs. THE WORLD
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 7PM. All Ages.
BIG VALLEY WRESTLING vs. WORLD’S GREATEST WRESTLING
- The Sci Fi Center
- 7PM. All Ages.
DRAGONGATE USA: THE REBIRTH
- Moon & View at Palms Resort
- 8PM. All Ages.
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+
KNOKX PRO: F’N WARRIORS WRESTLING WOMEN’S & LGBTQ SHOWCASE
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 10PM.
Thursday, April 17th -
ASÉ WRESTLING: VEGAS
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 11AM. All Ages.
DEFY WRESTLING: LIVING PROOF
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express vs. Midnight Heat & much more!
- 11AM. All Ages.
OASIS PRO: NINTH ISLVND
- Swan Dive
- 11AM. 21+
PANDEMONIUM PRO WRESTLING: THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS
- Fremont Country Club
- 11AM. 21+ w/ Limited 18+
KIRK WHITE’S BIG TIME WRESTLING: WHAT HAPPENS AT BIG TIME, STAYS AT BIG TIME
- MEET Las Vegas
- 12PM. All Ages.
STARDOM: AMERICAN DREAM 2025 IN SIN CITY
- The Veil Pavilion at Silverton
- 12PM. All Ages.
KNOKX PRO: ANIME WRESTLE-VERSE
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 12PM. All Ages.
CIRCLE 6: LAS VEGAS
- Punk Rock Museum
- 12PM. All Ages.
PHASE 1 PRO: DANTE’S HOUSE OF FIRE
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 2PM. All Ages.
WRESTLECON: MARK HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL SUPERSHOW
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Butterbean w/ Special Enforcer Dan Severn
- Also Mickie James, TMDK, Flip Gordon & More.
- 3PM. All Ages.
WEST COAST PRO WRESTLING: VEGAS VACATION
- MEET Las Vegas
- Trevor Lee vs. Timothy Thatcher & More!
- 3PM. All Ages.
DUSK PRO WRESTLING: FIELD OF HOPES AND DREAMS
- Swan Dive
- 3PM. 21+
WINNER’S CIRCLE PRO WRESTLING: THE SCORE
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 4PM. All Ages.
WRESTLECON
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 4PM. All Ages.
BUSTED OPEN’S MASTER’S CLASS
- Circa Resort
- Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Mark Henry, Bully Ray, Ric Flair
- 4PM. 21+ FREE EVENT
SPARK JOSHI PURORESU: LADY LUCK
- The Veil Pavilion at Silverton
- 5PM. All Ages.
WORLD’S GREATEST WRESTLING: LIVING DANGEROUSLY
- The Dive Bar
- 5PM. 21+
TNA WRESTLING: UNBREAKABLE
- Matt & Jeff Hardy, Joe Hendry & More!
- Cox Pavilion
- 6PM. All Ages.
MELINA’S DIVAS AND DRAG WRESTLING!
- Melina, Kidd Bandit, Katie Forbes, Jillian Hall, Mazzerati, Melissa Santos & More!
- Gipsy Nightclub
- 6:30PM. 18+
PRIDESTYLE INCLUSIVE PRO WRESTLING: WE ARE NOT ALONE
- Swan Dive
- 7PM. 21+
PRESTIGE WRESTLING: NOTHING TO LOSE
- MEET Las Vegas
- 7PM. All Ages.
WALEMANIA X
- Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
- 7PM. 18+
DEMAND LUCHA X DESTINY WORLD WRESTLING: ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- The Barbarian, Warlord, Santana Jackson, Sam Adonis, Jody Threat, Jack Cartwheel & More!
- 8PM. All Ages.
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING: JOSH BARNETT’S BLOODSPORT 13
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- WWE’s Karrion Kross, Nattie Neidhart, Pete Dunne, Karmen Petrovic & Charlie Dempsey. Plus Timothy Thatcher, Tom Lawlor, Zack Sabre Jr. &
- More!
- 8PM. All Ages.
MARKS R US: CENOBITE
- The Dive Bar
- 8PM. 21+
BANGER ZONE WRESTLING: VIVA LAS VEGAS
- Swan Dive
- 10PM. 21+
KNOKX PRO: HARDKNOKX CORE
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 10PM.
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- Little Darlings
- 10PM. 21+
LA SUPER X: LUCHAMANIA 2
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+
FIGHTING EVOLUTION WRESTLING: SIN CITY BURN
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- Zicky Dice, Elijah Burke, Marty Scurll, Kenny King, Danny Limelight, $500 Twerk-Off Contest & More!
- 11PM. 18+
MARVELOUS PRO WRESTLING
- MEET Las Vegas
- 11PM. All Ages.
PROGRESS WRESTLING: CHAPTER 179 – LAS VEGAS
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 11:59PM. All Ages.
NEMETH BROS’ HUNKAMANIA IN VEGAS
- The Nerd
- 11:59PM. 21+
Friday, April 18th -
WRESTLECON
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 9AM. All Ages.
ED IN SAN ANTONIO PRODUCTIONS: PODERMANIA~!
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- Ricky Tenacious, Brittnie Brooks, Gypsy Mac, Izzy Moreno & More!
- 11AM. All Ages.
TOKYO JOSHI PRO WRESTLING
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 11AM. All Ages.
WRESTLING OBSERVER CONVENTION 2025
- Palms Casino Resort
- 12PM. All Ages.
STARDOM: AMERICAN DREAM 2025 IN THE NEON CITY
- MEET Las Vegas
- 12PM. All Ages.
KNOKX PRO: LUCHA LIBRE POWERBOMB
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 12PM. All Ages.
VERSUS PRO: BET
- Downtown Container Park
- 1PM. All Ages. FREE SHOW
TEXAS WRESTLING CARTEL: MOB TIES
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 1:30PM. All Ages.
DDT PRO-WRESTLING: DDT GOES LAS VEGAS
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 3PM. All Ages.
WRESTLECORE: FEAR & WRESTLECORE IN LAS VEGAS!
- Swan Dive
- 3PM. 21+
DEADLOCK PRO WRESTLING: TITLE FIGHT IN VEGAS
- MEET Las Vegas
- 4PM. All Ages.
COMPTONMANIA
- Downtown Container Park
- 4PM. All Ages.
RUTHLESS PRO WRESTLING: MIASMA 2
- The Dive Bar
- 4PM. 21+
DEVOTION CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: HIGH STAKES IN THE HIGH DESERT
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- Manny Lemons vs. Tommy Dreamer, Psycho Clown vs. Sam Adonis & More!
- 4:30PM. All Ages.
PRIDESTYLE INCLUSIVE PRO WRESTLING: OUT OF THIS WORLD
- Swan Dive
- 7PM. 21+
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING: SPRING BREAK 9
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 7PM. All Ages.
DRAGONGATE X PRO WRESTLING REVOLUTION: THE GATE OF REVOLUTION
- MEET Las Vegas
- 8PM. All Ages.
INFAMOUS SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: BLACK DIAMOND WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
- DDT Bar - Downtown Las Vegas
- 8PM. 21+
FUTURE STARS OF WRESTLING: WWE ID CHAMPIONSHIP
TOURNAMENT
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- Brad Baylor vs. Ice Williams & More!
- 8:30PM. All Ages
MARTINEZ ENTERTAINMENT - LUCHA LIBRE EN LAS VEGAS
- Silver Nugget Casino
- 9PM
GRAPHOUSE: FOR VEGAS, BY VEGAS
- Fergusons Downtown
- 10PM. All Ages.
RING THE BELLE: DIVAMANIA!
- Palms Casino Resort
- 10PM. 21+
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+
NEW TEXAS PRO WRESTLING: TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
- Swan Dive
- 10PM. 21+
KNOKX PRO: Wild Samoan Cup Turmoil
- Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- 10PM.
UPW PRO WRESTLING: VEGAS VACATION
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- Super Beast, Mazzerati, Sinn Bodhi, The Players Club & More!
- 11PM
HEELS HAVE EYES: FOUR THE CULTURE
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- Steel Cage: Zilla Fatu (c) vs. Josh Bishop
- 11:59PM. All Ages.
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 11:59PM. 21+
Saturday, April 19th -
JUGGALO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING: LUNACY
- Neonopolis
- Violent J, Willie Mack, Ricky Morton & More!
- 12AM. 21+ FREE SHOW
WRESTLECON
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 9AM. All Ages.
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING: EFFY’S BIG GAY BRUNCH 10
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 11AM. All Ages.
RISE UNDERGROUND PRO WRESTLING: RISE OR DIE IN LAS VEGAS
- The Dive Bar
- 12PM. 21+
TJPW vs. DDT vs. GCW
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 2PM. All Ages.
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING: JJSB: CLUSTERF*** FOREVER
- Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- 11PM. All Ages.
FAMILY TIME WRESTLING: FTW MANIA
- 1559 North Decatur Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89108
- Behind The Terrible’s Gas Station
- 11PM. 21+
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 11:59PM. 21+
Sunday, April 20th -
WRESTLECON
- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- 9AM. All Ages.
FUTURE LEGEND WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
- FSW Arena - 6035 Harrison Dr #5, Las Vegas
- 12PM. All Ages.
MICROMANIA MIDGET WRESTLING: Las Vegas
- The Nerd
- 10PM. 21+