WrestleMania Week – Full Schedule of Non-WWE Events

If WWE is bringing WrestleMania to your city, you can be sure it will attract tens of thousands of tourists. Not all come to town to see everything WWE has to offer. It can get pricey. So many independent wrestling organizations, that are not affiliated with WWE, travel to the host city as well in order to provide wrestling fans with more affordable entertainment. Las Vegas is no exception because there will be more non-WWE wrestling events than ever before, including events hosted by local Las Vegas promotions like Future Stars of Wrestling and more.