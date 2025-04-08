Golden Knights Clinch Playoff Spot After Calgary’s Loss to Utah
The Vegas Golden Knights have clinched a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their seventh showing in eight seasons. They clinched their spot when the Calgary Flames fell to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Currently leading the Pacific Division with a 45-20-8 record and 98 points, the Golden Knights are just two points away from hitting the 100-point milestone for the second time in franchise history.
Their six-game winning streak has raised confidence heading into what could be their fourth division title in five seasons. "It says a lot from top to bottom," Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy said. "Everybody, starting with [team owner] Bill [Foley]. Obviously, the coaching and all the staff we got here, we've got the best. We've got the best fans. It's a really good setup. So, it's really fun to be part of it."
Barring a couple of critical injuries — William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl, specifically — the team has remained strongly in motion thanks in part to the hard work of players such as Jack Eichel, who leads with 93 points and 66 assists. Their goals-per-game average of 3.41 is the fourth-best in the NHL, with their power-play efficiency at 30.8% leading the league.
Betting projections currently give the team a 96% to 99% chance of finishing first in the division.
Coach Bruce Cassidy credits the club's consistency to a team-first mentality and a deep roster that has adapted well to adversity. With just a few games remaining, all eyes are on Vegas as they gear up for another postseason run, looking to build on their Stanley Cup win in 2023 and their legacy as one of the NHL's most successful recent expansion teams.