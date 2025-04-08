Inside Out 3: Promising Update from ‘Embarrassment’ Voice Actor

The Inside Out movies have captured the hearts of audiences, particularly adults who often struggle with unresolved issues and managing their emotions. Through vibrant characters that personify feelings like Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear, the films make it easier for us to understand the emotions that influence our actions. With the release of Inside Out 2, new emotions like Envy, Ennui (boredom), Embarrassment, and, of course, Anxiety—an emotion that many of us are all too familiar with as we grow older—perfectly encapsulate what it’s like to grow up and be plagued with worries.

The second film broke several records and became the highest-grossing animated movie from September 2024 to February 2025, until it was dethroned by China’s Ne Zha 2. With its critical and commercial success, it only makes sense for Pixar to release a third installment—and honestly, after that cliffhanger, we definitely deserve one!

Fortunately, Paul Walter Hauser, who voiced the lovable Embarrassment, wasn’t too embarrassed to share an exciting update with fans.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com (via Collider), Hauser revealed, “I heard we might be doing another one.” The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor added, “I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages and it really, I think what’s different about the Inside Out movies from other animated films is it doesn’t really treat children as less intellectual beings. It really tells a funny, brilliant story, and they’ll grow with it as they get older, they’ll get some of the other jokes and it’ll find new resonance.”

Pixar writer Dave Holstein, who worked on Inside Out 2, confirmed Inside Out 3 in a February interview with The Direct. Holstein said that he has “no doubt that at some point a third [movie] will get made,” and that they are already doing “minimal” brainstorming for the third film but that they’re “still enjoying the wave of fun, [on] this second film.” He also added that if it were up to him, “four through six, seven, eight, Inside Out should happen.”

However, there’s no official announcement of a third movie yet made by Disney or Pixar. Hopefully, with Inside Out 3, new emotions that were cut from the second film, like Shame and Guilt, will be included, per Deadline.