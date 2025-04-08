How Jason Momoa Got Involved with Final Black Sabbath Show

Jason Momoa is one of Hollywood's biggest and most well-known metalheads. With that in mind, it's not surprising he was recruited to emcee "Back to the Beginning," the final Black Sabbath show set for July.



The actor told NME (h/t Metal Hammer) that Sharon Osbourne reached out to him herself to ask if he'd like to host the mega-concert. Considering his fandom, Momoa immediately accepted the gig.



Momoa isn't quite sure what kind of host he'll be or what he'll say on stage during the event. However, he noted, "I’m just so excited to be there. It’s funny, because I was begging for tickets and now I turn out to be hosting."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.