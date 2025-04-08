Las Vegas Valley Cities Kick Off Earth Month with Free Trees and Trail Cleanups

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 04: Sphere lights up for the first time in celebration of Independence Day on July 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide venue, the largest spherical structure on Earth, features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world, and is expected to open later in 2023. on July 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

April marks Earth Month, and the Las Vegas Valley is celebrating with various community events to promote environmental awareness, sustainability, and hands-on involvement. Among the highlights, the City of North Las Vegas is giving away 100 free trees to residents on Apr. 12 at Prentiss Walker Park from 7 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with planting. "I am so excited to get more trees in my yard," exclaimed Susy Farray, who went home with two trees destined to shade the front of her home, including a Texas Oak.

On Apr. 26, North Las Vegas will also host a volunteer day at Pittman Wash Trail from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., focusing on trash collection and trail maintenance — no experience necessary to join in. Other Earth Month events include the City of Henderson's Earth Day Recycled 5K and trail cleanup at Cornerstone Park on Apr. 5 starting at 10 a.m., with recycling and cleanup running until noon. That same day, Echo Trail Park will host its own cleanup event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Green Our Planet will present the nation's largest student-run farmers market on Apr. 22 at Downtown Summerlin from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring local school mascots and eco-friendly vendors. On Apr. 19, volunteers can join a cleanup at Mountain's Edge Regional Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Later that day, Go Mt. Charleston and the U.S. Forest Service will host a free Earth Day celebration at the Spring Mountains Visitor Center from noon to 3:30 p.m., including food trucks and family-friendly activities.