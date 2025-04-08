Mark Hoppus on His ‘Awful’ Date with Melissa Joan Hart
Mark Hoppus recounts many interesting stories from his unique life in his new memoir Fahrenheit-182, which is out now. One of those stories is about a date he went on with actress Melissa Joan Hart that he called "awful."
In a book excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly, Hoppus makes it clear that the date was "awful" due to him and Hart just not having a lot in common. He explains that the two of them met at the Teen Choice Awards. Hart had her publicist track down Blink-182's record label publicist and ask for his number.
"She was very nice, but we weren't connecting," wrote Hoppus. "Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else ... And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough."
The date ended up back at Hart's home in Los Angeles. Hoppus wrote, "She had a beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub. I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel."
Despite the date not going so well, love was still somehow in the air. Once Hoppus got back to the hotel, he had a voicemail from MTV booker Skye Everly, who he soon started dating and married in 2000. When he called Everly back that evening, they began talking and continued talking about career and personal matters until the sun came up.
The whole excerpt is worth a read and shows the very sweet origin story of Hoppus and Everly, who are still married today and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2002.
Blink-182 New U.S. Tour Dates
In related news: Blink-182 just announced new U.S. tour dates for 2025 with Alkaline Trio. Dubbed the "Missionary Impossible" tour, these new dates are scheduled around select festival appearances the pop-punk trio has on deck for this year.
A full list of Blink's 2025 U.S. performances is below. Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale to the general public on April 11 at 10 a.m. local time at Blink182.com, where fans can find complete ticket information.
Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*
Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*
Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*
Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*
Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*
Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^
Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^
Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^
Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*
Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^
Oct 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*
*With Support from Alkaline Trio
^Festival Performance