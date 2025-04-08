Mark Hoppus on His ‘Awful’ Date with Melissa Joan Hart

Mark Hoppus recounts many interesting stories from his unique life in his new memoir Fahrenheit-182, which is out now. One of those stories is about a date he went on with actress Melissa Joan Hart that he called "awful."



In a book excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly, Hoppus makes it clear that the date was "awful" due to him and Hart just not having a lot in common. He explains that the two of them met at the Teen Choice Awards. Hart had her publicist track down Blink-182's record label publicist and ask for his number.



"She was very nice, but we weren't connecting," wrote Hoppus. "Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else ... And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough."



The date ended up back at Hart's home in Los Angeles. Hoppus wrote, "She had a beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub. I thought she might be hinting that we should get in the tub. I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel."



Despite the date not going so well, love was still somehow in the air. Once Hoppus got back to the hotel, he had a voicemail from MTV booker Skye Everly, who he soon started dating and married in 2000. When he called Everly back that evening, they began talking and continued talking about career and personal matters until the sun came up.



The whole excerpt is worth a read and shows the very sweet origin story of Hoppus and Everly, who are still married today and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2002.