Metallica Hosting Blood Drives at Upcoming North American Shows
Metallica is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives at their upcoming North American tour dates.
The new partnership is part of a new campaign from Metallica's All Within My Hands charity organization. Per Metallica and the American Red Cross, "Everyone who comes to give blood at these drives will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last."
Blood drives will take place at the following locations and dates:
- Liverpool, New York - April 14-18, 2025
- Nashville, Tennessee - April 29, 2025
- Blacksburg, Virginia - May 6, 2025
- Columbus, Ohio - May 1-2, 2025, May 6, 2025
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - May 20, 2025
- Arlington, Virginia - May 27, 2025
- Charlotte, North Carolina - May 30, 2025
- Atlanta, Georgia - May 30, 2025
- Houston, Texas - June 10, 2025, June 13, 2025
- Santa Clara, California - June 18, 2025
- Denver, Colorado - June 23-24, 2025
Fans interested in donating blood during these drives can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica, where complete details on the blood drives can be found.
Metallica kicks off the 2025 North American leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour on April 19 in Syracuse, NY. A full list of dates on this tour leg is below.
Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates
April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *
April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +
May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *
May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +
May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *
May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *
* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support