Metallica Hosting Blood Drives at Upcoming North American Shows

Metallica is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives at their upcoming North American tour dates.



The new partnership is part of a new campaign from Metallica's All Within My Hands charity organization. Per Metallica and the American Red Cross, "Everyone who comes to give blood at these drives will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last."

Blood drives will take place at the following locations and dates:

Liverpool, New York - April 14-18, 2025

Nashville, Tennessee - April 29, 2025

Blacksburg, Virginia - May 6, 2025

Columbus, Ohio - May 1-2, 2025, May 6, 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - May 20, 2025

Arlington, Virginia - May 27, 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina - May 30, 2025

Atlanta, Georgia - May 30, 2025

Houston, Texas - June 10, 2025, June 13, 2025

Santa Clara, California - June 18, 2025

Denver, Colorado - June 23-24, 2025

Fans interested in donating blood during these drives can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica, where complete details on the blood drives can be found.

Metallica kicks off the 2025 North American leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour on April 19 in Syracuse, NY. A full list of dates on this tour leg is below.

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *