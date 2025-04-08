Paul Stanley, Billy Idol & Gwen Stefani are ‘Corporate Rock Stars’ in New Workday Ad Campaign
Software company Workday continues to highlight "corporate rock stars" in their new ad campaign, which features Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, and Gwen Stefani.
Workday's new ad campaign focuses on Agentic AI, their new program that helps organize output from human and AI agents in the company. Workday released two ad spots: A 30-second spot and an extended two-minute spot showing Stanley, Idol, and Stefani in various corporate settings. Both spots open with Stefani saying, "Oh, so you corporate types are rock stars?" It then cuts to Idol saying, "Well, that's as ridiculous as rock stars being corporate types."
Honestly, they're not wrong. One look at these three rockers dressed in typical corporate attire is just weird. (Of course, it's also a little funny, too, particularly Stanley, who's wearing his full KISS makeup in an office setting.)
This isn't the first time Workday has used rock stars in their ads. In Feb. 2023, the company released a Super Bowl ad, which also touted the "corporate rock star." Stanley and Idol were also featured in this ad, and he was joined by Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr.
This ad is no longer available on YouTube. However, we previously reported the ad's YouTube description reading, "Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles. So when the business world starts calling execs 'rock stars' for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say. Join Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Paul Stanley as they send a message to the corporate world on football’s biggest stage."