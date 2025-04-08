This Day in Rock History: April 8

SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 07: Rolling Stones members (L-R), Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards pose for pictures during a press conference on April 7, 2006 in Shanghai, China. The Rolling Stones will hold their first-ever concert in mainland China on April 8 at the 8,500-seat Shanghai Grand Stage. (Photo by Cancan Chu/Getty Images)

Learning about rock music history can give you a deeper appreciation for the music you love since your favorite rock songs of today were likely inspired by a hit song, a beloved artist, or a remarkable performance from the past. Continue reading to learn interesting facts about what happened on April 8 in rock music to better understand this iconic genre's past.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The band milestones and breakthrough hits from April 8 that influenced the rock genre include:

Swedish duo Roxette topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with their song "The Look." The group's hit song made it to the top of the chart in 25 countries, helping them spread their sound to the world. 1994: After spending a phenomenal 14 years on the Billboard charts and selling more than 13 million copies worldwide, Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon became the fourth biggest-selling album in the U.S. It is considered one of the greatest albums of all time.

Cultural Milestones

When these cultural events happened on April 8, it shook the rock music industry:

Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana, was found dead in his home by an electrician who was working there. Forensic investigators determined that he had died by suicide three days before his body was found. 2016: Several prominent rock musicians were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. Among the inductees were Deep Purple, Chicago, and Cheap Trick.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable recordings and performances from April 8 altered the course of history for the genre:

Releasing what was the first punk album in the U.K., CBS dropped the self-titled debut album by The Clash. Although it was successful, reaching No. 12 on the U.K. albums chart, it wasn't officially released in the U.S. until 1979. 2006: The Rolling Stones performed for the first time in mainland China as part of their A Bigger Bang tour. The only stop in China was at the Shanghai Grand Stage, and the Chinese government forced the band to cut several songs from their setlist.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music gained new talent and lost a prolific composer on April 8:

American guitarist, singer, and songwriter Jeffrey Dean Isbell, who's better known to the rock community as Izzy Stradlin, was born on April 8, 1962, in Lafayette, Indiana. He was the rhythm guitarist and co-founding member of Guns N' Roses, which he left in 1991. 1985: At his home in New York, J. Fred Coots died at the age of 87. The composer is credited with writing more than 700 songs, including the popular Christmas tune, "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."