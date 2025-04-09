Billy Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80s

Billy Idol was a surprise guest on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday (April 8), and the two of them reminisced about partying together back in the '80s.



While Barrymore was still a very young child during that time, there is a classic photo of her with Idol at a New York City nightclub back in 1986. In the photo, Barrymore is leaning on Idol while he makes a funny face for the camera.



Barrymore said out loud during Idol's appearance on her show, "Please, control room, tell me you have the picture of me and Billy at Limelight, the club." Once the photo was put up on the large screen on stage, she said, "Yes! I mean, Billy, that is where I see us when I think of you in my mind is back in the old club days. What the hell do you remember from those days?" Idol playfully responded, "Not very much."