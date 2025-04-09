ContestsEvents
Marvel Drops 8-Hour Wolverine Breathing Video for Stress Relief (Or Is It?)

Feeling stressed? Marvel’s got your back—with eight and a half hours of Hugh Jackman breathing. No, seriously. Marvel Studios just posted a video called “Breathing Exercise” on their official YouTube…

Kayla Morgan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Hugh Jackman attends the Deadpool & Wolverine World Premiere at the David H. Koch Theater on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Feeling stressed? Marvel's got your back—with eight and a half hours of Hugh Jackman breathing. No, seriously.

Marvel Studios just posted a video called “Breathing Exercise” on their official YouTube channel, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. The entire thing is Wolverine just staring straight into your soul while taking intense, slow breaths. He’s in his yellow suit from Deadpool & Wolverine, looking like he’s either meditating… or about to rip through the screen. And it lasts forever. (Okay, technically 8 hours and 36 minutes, but who’s counting?)

The video’s description reads: “April is National Stress Awareness Month, so breathe deep and feel your adamantium bones melt away.”

Fans jumped into the comments section with some hilarious takes. One person wrote: “[Red X emoji] breathing exercises [Green check mark emoji] Hugh Jackman aggressively growling in your ears for 8 hours straight.”

Another viewer wrote: “Definitely what Deadpool listens to when going to sleep.”

And someone else joked: “Clearly, Marvel has hired someone who knows the audience fairly well. ‘Post a video of 8 hours, and they'll still watch it!’”

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Deadpool & Wolverine came out almost a year ago and completely crushed it at the box office. So why is Marvel posting this now? It could be just a goofy promo… or maybe it’s something more. Rumors are flying that Hugh Jackman might be suiting up again for Avengers: Doomsday. Lots of the original X-Men are reportedly returning, and let’s be real—Wolverine has to be in the mix, right?

But wait—there’s more! If you skip ahead to about the halfway point of the video, comic book fans get a little reward: an Easter egg just for them. Around the 4-hour mark, Wolverine strikes a familiar pose—claws out, finger pointing, just like the iconic cover of Wolverine #1 from 1982, drawn by Frank Miller. According to Nerdist, it’s a direct recreation of that classic moment. It’s a little weird. It’s kinda epic. But it’s definitely cool to see a comic book pose come to life in such a wild format.

Even if the video doesn’t hint at anything big for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hey—it’s a solid way to relax. Or, you know, have Wolverine growl at you while you try to nap.

