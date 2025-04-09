‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New Documentary
Metallica Saved My Life is a new documentary that focuses on fans of the iconic metal band and the impact the band has had on their lives. In the teaser…
Metallica Saved My Life is a new documentary that focuses on fans of the iconic metal band and the impact the band has had on their lives.
In the teaser trailer below, we see clips of various fans from around the world reflecting on what the band means to them, along with the members of Metallica themselves talking about how their wide-ranging fanbase is like a very unique family.
The documentary is directed by Grammy Award-winner Jonas Åkerlund. While the film is currently unfinished, there will be special screenings taking place during the upcoming North American leg of their ongoing M72 world tour. Complete details on these screenings and how to obtain tickets can be found at FathomEntertainment.com.
Metallica kicks off the 2025 North American leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour on April 19 in Syracuse, NY. A full list of dates on this tour leg is below.
Metallica - M72 World Tour - 2025 North American Dates
April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *
April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +
May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *
May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +
May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *
May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *
* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine