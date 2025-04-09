‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New Documentary

Metallica Saved My Life is a new documentary that focuses on fans of the iconic metal band and the impact the band has had on their lives.



In the teaser trailer below, we see clips of various fans from around the world reflecting on what the band means to them, along with the members of Metallica themselves talking about how their wide-ranging fanbase is like a very unique family.



The documentary is directed by Grammy Award-winner Jonas Åkerlund. While the film is currently unfinished, there will be special screenings taking place during the upcoming North American leg of their ongoing M72 world tour. Complete details on these screenings and how to obtain tickets can be found at FathomEntertainment.com.