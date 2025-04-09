April 9 is a significant day for many rock bands, with members coming together or calling it quits on this day. Hit songs, milestones, and other changes have made this an important day in rock history. Read on for more historic information about rock 'n' roll on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

When these hit songs topped the charts on April 9, the bands that performed them celebrated a major milestone in their careers:

1966: "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" by the Righteous Brothers went to No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. This was the duo's second No. 1 hit song, after "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" hit No. 1 in February 1965.

"(You're My) Soul and Inspiration" by the Righteous Brothers went to No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. This was the duo's second No. 1 hit song, after "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" hit No. 1 in February 1965. 1977: ABBA was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Dancing Queen." This was the group's only No. 1 song in the U.S., although they would have other top 10 hits.

Cultural Milestones

On April 9, these cultural milestones were making a difference in rock 'n' roll:

1977: Gerard Way was born in Summit, New Jersey. He's best known as the co-founder and lead singer of My Chemical Romance, but he also wrote the comic book series, The Umbrella Academy, that was adapted into a Netflix series.

Gerard Way was born in Summit, New Jersey. He's best known as the co-founder and lead singer of My Chemical Romance, but he also wrote the comic book series, The Umbrella Academy, that was adapted into a Netflix series. 1997: After more than a decade, Soundgarden announced it was breaking up. The announcement came just months after their final show, and the band cited exhaustion from touring as one reason for the breakup.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From the studio to the stage, these April 9 records and performances had an impact on rock music:

1973: Queen played their first show under the EMI record label at the Marquee Club in London. They had played their last show at the venue on Dec. 20 of the previous year.

Queen played their first show under the EMI record label at the Marquee Club in London. They had played their last show at the venue on Dec. 20 of the previous year. 1994: When Pantera's debut album, Far Beyond Driven, went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, it became the heaviest album to debut in that position. This marked a significant shift in music taste for the industry.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rising tension between band members led to changes and challenges for these rock groups on April 9:

1965: After briefly filling in for Brian Wilson on tour with the Beach Boys, Bruce Johnston officially joined the band as a touring member. He stayed with the band until 1972 when he embarked on a brief solo career before rejoining them in 1978.

After briefly filling in for Brian Wilson on tour with the Beach Boys, Bruce Johnston officially joined the band as a touring member. He stayed with the band until 1972 when he embarked on a brief solo career before rejoining them in 1978. 2018: Rolling Stone announced that Fleetwood Mac wouldn't perform with Lindsey Buckingham on their upcoming tour. Buckingham joined the band with Stevie Nicks in 1974, and although he left for over a decade in 1987, he had played with the iconic group for many years.