This Day in Sports History: April 9

Wayne Gretsky #99 of Canada controls the puck during the North American pool game against the United States during the World Cup of Hockey tournament on 31 August 1996 at the CoreStates Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images)

April marks the return of MLB, NBA and NHL playoffs, some NCAA basketball championship games, the NFL draft, and the Masters Tournament. Remarkable sports moments and legendary achievements have occurred on April 9, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Incredible moments in sport on April 9 include:

1896: Australian athlete Edwin Flack secured the middle-distance double at the Athens Olympics, winning the 800-meter final in 2:11.

The Masters Tournament

April 9 featured some golfing legends:

1950: Jimmy Demaret became the first three-time Masters champion.

Baseball History

Some of the biggest names on the diamond starred on April 9:

1925: Babe Ruth suffered a mysterious condition dubbed "the bellyache heard round the world."

White Sox pitcher Tom Seaver started a record 15th Opening Day game. 1989: The New York Yankees outfielder Rickey Henderson stole his 800th career base.