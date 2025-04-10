Clark County Bans Public Camping as HELP of Southern Nevada Expands Homeless Services

As homelessness continues to increase across Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada has been ramping up its initiatives to help people in crisis. Dedicated to compassion and direct outreach, the nonprofit provides critical services to homeless individuals, youth, and families working to move toward stability and permanent housing

Louis Lacey, Director of Crisis Teams at HELP, draws from personal experience to lead the organization's field operations. “I know what it's like to be outside at 3 o'clock in the morning with nowhere to go,” Lacey said. “Myself and the team and the agency, what we want to do is end homelessness for folks one person, one youth, one family at a time. That's what we do each and every day.”

Evictions, increased cost of living, and addiction are all significant contributors to the area's rising homeless population, according to Lacey. He also emphasizes the need to prioritize trauma-informed, client-centered care in how we engage with individuals in need.

HELP operates outreach teams seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., meeting clients in the field and connecting them to critical resources such as shelter, health care, and long-term support—mirroring the services found at a traditional social services agency. Additional assistance is available at HELP's office on Flamingo Road.

The urgency of their work has only intensified following the implementation of a new Clark County ordinance, effective February 1, 2025, which prohibits camping in public spaces. Enforcement will primarily be handled by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, with the Clark County Office of Public Safety overseeing county-owned properties.