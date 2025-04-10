ContestsEvents
Clark County Bans Public Camping as HELP of Southern Nevada Expands Homeless Services

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 28: Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) volunteer Bircie Wilson (R) hands out blankets as people arrive at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was closed this week after a homeless man who used their services tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers plan to operate the shelter tonight through April 3rd when it is anticipated that the Catholic Charities facility will be back open. The city is also reserving the building spaces at Cashman Center in case of an overflow of hospital patients. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As homelessness continues to increase across Southern Nevada, HELP of Southern Nevada has been ramping up its initiatives to help people in crisis. Dedicated to compassion and direct outreach, the nonprofit provides critical services to homeless individuals, youth, and families working to move toward stability and permanent housing

Louis Lacey, Director of Crisis Teams at HELP, draws from personal experience to lead the organization's field operations. “I know what it's like to be outside at 3 o'clock in the morning with nowhere to go,” Lacey said. “Myself and the team and the agency, what we want to do is end homelessness for folks one person, one youth, one family at a time. That's what we do each and every day.”

Evictions, increased cost of living, and addiction are all significant contributors to the area's rising homeless population, according to Lacey. He also emphasizes the need to prioritize trauma-informed, client-centered care in how we engage with individuals in need.

HELP operates outreach teams seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., meeting clients in the field and connecting them to critical resources such as shelter, health care, and long-term support—mirroring the services found at a traditional social services agency. Additional assistance is available at HELP's office on Flamingo Road.

The urgency of their work has only intensified following the implementation of a new Clark County ordinance, effective February 1, 2025, which prohibits camping in public spaces. Enforcement will primarily be handled by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, with the Clark County Office of Public Safety overseeing county-owned properties.

Under tighter limits on public encampments and with a complicated array of issues confronting the unhoused people, HELP of Southern Nevada has remained a lifeboat for many. People in need of support can go to the organization's site to learn more about the available services and how to get help.

Clark County Homelessness
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
