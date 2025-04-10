Fremont Street, AREA15 Lead Las Vegas TikTok Spots with 34,000 Videos Each

Las Vegas remains a giant travel destination, boasting about 40 million tourists each year who flock to its social media hot spots. A new analysis from Betway Casino reveals what local attractions are making the biggest splash on TikTok. Fremont Street Experience and AREA15 share the top spot, with both appearing in 34,000 TikTok videos.

Fremont Street, a pedestrian mall and popular downtown attraction, has slightly less favorable reviews on TripAdvisor. However, 78.4% of reviews are positive.

But on TikTok, it excels, topping total video mentions. There are also more than 133,000 posts about it on Instagram. AREA15, an immersive entertainment commune with art installations and other interactive scenarios, equals Fremont Street's TikTok figures and has more than half of its TripAdvisor reviews as excellent or very good.