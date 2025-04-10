Golden Knights’ Whitecloud Reaches 300-Game NHL Mark with Strong Season Stats

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 05: Zach Whitecloud #2 of the Vegas Golden Knights takes a break during a stop in play in the third period of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Maple Leafs 5-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A major career milestone was reached for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud recently, as he took to the ice for his 300th career NHL game — all with the Golden Knights. The accomplishment is a milestone in a career that began for Whitecloud in 2018 when he signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State. Looking back on the celebration, Whitecloud offered sincere thanks to be able to play for the team and for the endless support of his family through the years.

Whitecloud's steady rise has been defined by a tireless work ethic and determination. Despite struggling last season and getting scratched for three games, he delivered six assists in the last eleven games, showing he can bounce back. Even his own defense partner, Nic Hague, continues to laud him for his work ethic and commitment despite his minutes and responsibilities increasing.

Pairing him with Noah Hanifin on Feb. 4, Whitecloud's presence has been invaluable, outscoring their opposition 13-8, showing his worth as a consistent presence on the blue line. His contributions transcend goals and assists, as he showed how much of a teammate he is in a recent game with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he stepped up for his teammates by delivering a big hit and dropping the gloves with Matthew Knies.

In October 2021, he signed a six-year contract extension and thanks to his success remains grounded and determined to continue to improve his game. He knows that nothing is certain in the N.H.L., and he continues to approach every shift with determination and grit.