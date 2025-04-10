Green Our Planet to Build East Las Vegas Headquarters, Takes on Food Desert Problem

Green Our Planet, the nation's largest school garden and hydroponics nonprofit, is set to establish its first permanent headquarters in East Las Vegas, a significant milestone for the organization. With a footprint in 46 states and more than 400 school and community gardens across Nevada, Green Our Planet is deepening its local roots thanks to a Clark County grant that helped secure a former dental office for renovation. The 1.5-acre complex will feature a hydroponics lab, kitchen, office space, and a community garden focused on education and nutrition.

The new headquarters will begin construction later in 2025 and will aim for spring 2026 as an opening date. East Las Vegas is being revitalized in partnership with Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, making it the right decision to locate here. The neighborhood, deemed a food desert after a local Walmart closed nearly a decade ago, has high unemployment and little access to fresh food. Ciara Byrne, the chief executive, said in an email that the site was “critical” and had the potential to support families in need as well as improve food education.

“We are so excited about being able to build a green space in an area that doesn't have many green spaces,” Byrne said. “And a beautiful space — where people come and sit and enjoy the butterflies and the bees and hang out.”