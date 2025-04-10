Las Vegas Rescue Volunteer Shells Out Thousands on Abandoned Easter Pets

With Easter around the corner, animal rescue volunteer Peggy Wang is ringing the alarm on an alarming trend that has been trending in recent years — the abandonment of ducklings, bunnies, and other small animals following a holiday season. Often given as children's gifts, they're then discarded once the novelty wears off and the responsibility becomes too much to bear.

“They get them about Easter time, and then they hold them for about a month or so,” Wang said. “They still have fluff on them, and then you see them just running around on the street. They're lost, and it's pretty obvious that they're dumped because they're domestic. I've also seen people literally carrying ducks in boxes and chucking them out, and I've called animal control. I've like tried to report them, but nothing ever happens.”

Wang, who has lived in Desert Shores for five years, regularly encounters abandoned domestic animals in the area. Her compassion has led her to rehabilitate countless ducklings, bunnies, and turtles — many of which arrive injured or in poor health — spending thousands of dollars of her own money on veterinary care. She says the burden is overwhelming and hopes to partner with or establish a nonprofit to help cover these costs.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) stresses that while it has limited authority over dumped pets in private or community ponds, it can take action against the illegal import of non-native species. NDOW and animal advocates like Wang urge potential pet owners to understand the long-term responsibilities of animal care and to avoid giving live animals as seasonal gifts.

For those who can no longer care for a pet, the Animal Foundation offers a humane alternative with appointment-based surrenders, including for domesticated ducks and turtles.