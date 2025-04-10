MGM Resorts Foundation Awards $2 Million to Nonprofits, Raises $21,000 Through Plant Sales
MGM Resorts gives back to nature and the community with annual plant sales benefiting the famed Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas. Once the theme changes each time, the plants used in the Conservatory's displays are offered for sale to employees instead of being thrown away. According to the company, the second reason is to keep the Conservatory's plant material out of landfills — as nothing goes to waste — further strengthening MGM's pledge to reduce waste and foster environmental stewardship.
The employee plant sales, which occur a couple of times a year, raise money for the MGM Resorts Foundation, which funds local nonprofits. Plant sales generated around $21,000 for community causes in 2024.
More than a colorful expression of springtime and nature, The Birds and the Bs spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory is a nod to the brand of Bellagio as well. Like others over the year, this show attracts thousands with its artistry and seasonal beauty. In making retired plants available to employees, MGM Resorts is enabling a win-win for people and the planet in the city, and the program highlights that purpose, reuse, and kinship are alive and well in the heart of Las Vegas.