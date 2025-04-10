Movie Stars Mewes and Smith Take ‘Jay & Silent Bob’ Show to Vegas Palazzo

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: (L-R) Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith attend “Clerks III” Premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes fans have a concrete reason to celebrate, as the duo is coming to the Las Vegas Strip to take their legendary characters, Jay and Silent Bob, on the road for a one-night-only event. The live show, Jay & Silent Bob on Tilt, is set for Sept. 20 at The Palazzo Theatre in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Tickets for the show start at $39, plus taxes and fees, and will be available to the public beginning tomorrow, Apr. 11. This highly anticipated event offers a rare and intimate opportunity for fans to connect with the duo behind the cult classic characters.

Jay & Silent Bob on Tilt will include riffs and engaging discussion about Smith and Mewes' multi-decade careers as filmmakers and personal anecdotes that framed their lives and creative works. It should be a night of laughs, behind-the-scenes stories, and the signature chemistry that has charmed viewers for more than three decades.

Jay and Silent Bob first appeared in Smith's breakout movie, 1994's Clerks. They've since achieved cultural touchstones status in the View Askewniverse — a micro-universe of films, television shows, video games, and comic books devoted to their quirky exploits and timeless friendship.

This live show represents a milestone for longtime fans, as the beloved duo takes center stage in the Las Vegas entertainment world. It's a tribute to their legacy, humor and continued resonance with audiences everywhere.