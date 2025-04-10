North Las Vegas Kicks Off $638 Million Growth Plan with Parks, Homes, Medical Hub

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown delivered her annual State of the City Address on Mar. 27. She highlighted the city's strong recovery and renewed momentum toward becoming a “complete city” where residents can live, work, and thrive without needing to leave the area. Emphasizing strategic growth and investment, she outlined a series of initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, housing, public safety, education, and economic opportunity.

“We want to keep that momentum going by keeping services that our residents want and need,” Goynes-Brown said.

Key efforts include a $58 million investment into new amenities such as a 14-acre Children's Science and Nature Park, expansion of Craig Ranch Regional Park by 20 acres, and an extension of the Northern Beltway Trail. The city will add 849 affordable housing units to address a regional housing shortage and construct a new fire station and police station, which will be made possible by voter-approved measures from June 2024.

Support for city workers and first responders will take the form of a subsidized childcare center by City Hall. Economic development is still a focus, including the Apex Industrial Park, which is being positioned to compete with Northern Nevada's industrial centers. The city will also welcome a new satellite campus of Nevada State University to help local students avoid long commutes.

The $200 million Gateway Project is a partnership between North Las Vegas and Agora Realty to redevelop downtown North Las Vegas. In the meantime, Hylo Park, a $380 million project to build another development, is underway on the old hotel-casino properties. It will include housing, a hotel, a vocational school, and a child care center.